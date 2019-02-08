Cold to quickly moderate, pattern remains active

Across the Corn Belt, cold, breezy weather prevails in the wake of a departing storm system. However, lowland flooding continues in many Midwestern areas due to runoff from heavy rain and melted snow. Currently, snow showers linger in portions of the Great Lake States, particularly across Michigan.

On the Plains, cold weather prevails. Stress on livestock across the northern Plains has eased due to lighter winds and the return of dry weather. However, a new storm system is quickly approaching Montana.

In the South, record-setting warmth has ended, except in the southern Atlantic region. Aside from some light rain in southern Texas, cool, breezy weather covers the remainder of the South.

In the West, temperatures remain below normal. One storm system is lurking just west of California, while another is moving southward toward the Northwest. In conjunction with the later storm, snow is broadly developing across the Northwest, including low-elevation sites, in conjunction with the latter storm.

A cold front will sweep eastward across the Atlantic Seaboard later Friday, bringing an end to Eastern precipitation and allowing cold, dry air to overspread much of the country. Snow squalls will continue into the weekend, however, downwind of the Great Lakes, while rain showers will affect southern sections of Florida and Texas. Farther west, precipitation will return, starting Friday, across northern and central California, while a major snowstorm will unfold across lower elevations of the Northwest. By early next week, precipitation will broadly return across the central and eastern U.S., with wind-driven snow expected from the northern and central Plains into the upper Midwest; snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain likely in the Mid-Atlantic States; and showers and thunderstorms anticipated across the South.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the southern and eastern U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions will prevail across the northern and central Plains, West, and Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation will occur nationwide, except for drier-than-normal weather across Florida’s peninsula.