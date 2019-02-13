Midwest pattern remains active, colder, too

Across the Corn Belt, the latest in a series of storms is blanketing the upper Midwest with snow. Meanwhile in the eastern Corn Belt, heavy rain is sparking widespread, lowland flooding. In addition, mostly minor to moderate flooding is occurring along several Midwestern waterways, including the Rock, Illinois, White, Wabash, and Ohio Rivers.

On the Plains, temperatures have rebounded to near-normal levels across the southern half of the region. Bitterly cold conditions persist, however, across the northern Plains, maintaining stress on livestock. A few readings below -20° were reported early Tuesday in northern and eastern Montana.

In the South, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms stretch from the Tennessee Valley to the western and central Gulf Coast regions. In the wake of recently ended rain, widespread lowland flooding lingers across the mid-South, including a broad area centered on the northern Mississippi Delta.

In the West, precipitation is returning across the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies. Most Northwestern winter grains remain under a thick blanket of insulating snow. Below-normal temperatures persist throughout the West, and a Freeze Warning was in effect early Tuesday in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California.

Unusual warmth will develop across the southern Plains by mid-week, with above-normal temperatures later expanding into the southern and eastern U.S. Meanwhile, a new surge of Arctic air will gradually overspread the northern and central Plains and the Midwest. Most of the West will continue to experience near- or below-normal temperatures, accompanied by widespread storminess. In fact, heavy precipitation will return at mid-week across California, with rain and snow overspreading the remainder of the West late in the week. Elsewhere, only light precipitation will fall during the next 5 days across the nation’s mid-section, while heavy precipitation in the East will end by Tuesday night, except in southern Florida and northern New England. Some additional precipitation, mainly light, will fall late in the week across the eastern one-third of the U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for colder-than-normal conditions nationwide, except for above-normal temperatures in Florida. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather will cover much of the country, with below-normal precipitation limited to California and portions of neighboring states.