More rain; much colder days to follow

Across the Corn Belt, locally heavy rain is developing across the lower Midwest, while snow is blanketing portions of the upper Great Lakes region. Parts of the central Corn Belt, including northern Illinois, are contending with the aftereffects of an ice storm.

On the Plains, unusual warmth continues in Oklahoma and Texas. In stark contrast, patches of generally light snow accompany frigid conditions across the northern Plains. The recent and ongoing spate of cold, windy, snowy weather has maintained stress on livestock in the north-central U.S.

In the South, rain is arriving across the northwestern edge of the region, stretching from the Ozark Plateau into the Tennessee Valley. Unseasonable warmth covers the region, with Wednesday’s high temperatures expected to approach 80° across a broad area stretching from the western Gulf Coast region to Florida’s peninsula.

In the West, A Freeze Warning was in effect early Wednesday in California’s San Joaquin Valley, possibly necessitating protective measures for citrus and other temperature-sensitive crops. In fact, below-normal temperatures prevail throughout the West, accompanied by lingering precipitation in the Rockies and the Four Corners region.

For the remainder of Wednesday into Thursday, a major rainfall event will unfold across the mid-South and lower Midwest. In those regions, rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches could result in significant lowland flooding. Meanwhile, snow will gradually end in the West but fall heavily in the upper Midwest, where some locations could receive 4 to 8 inches or more. Farther south, mid-week freezing rain or freezing drizzle may glaze the central Plains and neighboring areas. By Friday, a cold front will sweep eastward, helping to draw cold, dry air back into the South and East. Elsewhere, cold conditions in the West will be replaced by the gradual return of stormy weather, starting late in the week across the Pacific Coast States. Before the precipitation arrives, however, California’s Central Valley could experience a few more nights with sub-freezing temperatures.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Southeast, while colder-than-normal conditions will dominate the Plains, West, and upper Midwest. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather will dominate the country, with below-normal precipitation limited to western Washington.