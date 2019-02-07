Sharply colder, more active winter pattern ahead

In the Corn Belt, heavy showers are maintaining the threat of lowland flooding in the Ohio Valley. Flood warnings are in effect early Thursday in several areas from the Ozark Plateau into southern Ohio. Meanwhile, freezing rain is glazing portions of the southwestern Corn Belt, while snow, blowing snow, and bitterly cold conditions are disrupting travel and stressing livestock across the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, windy weather and sub-zero temperatures cover roughly the northern half of the region, further stressing livestock. A Blizzard Warning is in effect Thursday morning in the Red River (of the North) Valley and neighboring areas, where snow and blowing snow are sharply reducing visibility. Accumulating snow has largely ended across the remainder of the northern and central Plains, but blowing snow continues.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms are affecting the northern and western fringes of the region. Meanwhile, atypically warm weather covers the Southeast, where Thursday’s temperatures will again approach 80°.

In the West, Freeze Warnings were in effect again early Thursday in California’s San Joaquin Valley, possibly necessitating protective measures for citrus. Freezes also occurred Thursday morning in parts of the Desert Southwest.

For the remainder of Thursday, a low-pressure system will move into the Great Lakes region and intensify, delivering heavy rain in the Ohio Valley and environs, and wind-driven snow across the upper Midwest. By week’s end, however, cold, mostly dry weather will engulf the entire country, except for lingering warmth in Florida and the return of stormy weather in the Pacific Coast States. Early next week, temperatures will quickly rebound to above-normal levels in the Deep South, but cold air will remain deeply entrenched across the North and West. Widespread precipitation will return early next week across the central and eastern U.S., with additional snow expected across the northern and central Plains and upper Midwest. In addition, wintry precipitation may affect the Mid-Atlantic region, while showers and thunderstorms should sweep across the South.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley and from the Gulf Coast into southern New England, while colder-than-normal conditions will prevail from the Pacific Coast into the middle and upper Mississippi Valley. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather will prevail nearly nationwide, with below-normal precipitation limited to the southern High Plains.