A stormy pattern ahead for much of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cold, dry weather prevails, with sub-zero temperatures noted early Tuesday in the upper Midwest. Snow covers the region, except the Ohio Valley, following a weekend storm. In fact, multiple recent storms have left snow depths greater than one-half foot in much of the northern and western Corn Belt. Early Tuesday, snow depths stand at 11 inches in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, and 9 inches in Des Moines, Iowa.

On the Plains, Tuesday morning’s low temperatures plunged below 0° in Montana and the Dakotas. Below-normal temperatures prevail across the remainder of the nation’s mid-section, while cloudiness and patches of light snow are overspreading the central and southern Plains.

In the South, lingering warmth is limited to southern Florida. Cool, increasingly cloudy weather covers the remainder of the region in advance of an approaching storm system, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing from eastern Texas to the southern Appalachians.

In the West, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Tuesday in California’s San Joaquin Valley, as well as parts of the Desert Southwest. Elsewhere, cold, mostly dry weather prevails in the Northwest, while snow is blanketing portions of the southern Rockies and environs.

During the next 3 days, a complex and powerful storm system will emerge from the southern Rockies and move northeastward into the Great Lakes region. A large area from the southern Rockies into the upper Midwest will receive heavy snow, while portions of the middle and northern Atlantic States will have to contend with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Meanwhile, storm-total rainfall will reach 2 to 5 inches or more from the northern Mississippi Delta into the Tennessee Valley, leading to the likelihood of flooding. After the storm departs, most areas east of the Mississippi River will experience a few days with above-normal temperatures. Cold conditions will persist, however, across the western half of the U.S. Periods of precipitation will accompany the Western chill.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation along the Pacific Coast and from southern California to the southern Plains should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across much of the northern and eastern U.S.