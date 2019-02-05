An unusually wet spell of weather ahead

Across the Corn Belt, bitterly cold weather has returned across the upper Midwest, bringing renewed stress on livestock. Upper Midwestern producers are also bracing for wintry precipitation (snow, sleet, and freezing rain), expected to arrive later Tuesday. In contrast, mild weather continues in the Ohio Valley, where Tuesday’s maximum temperatures may again approach or reach 60°.

On the Plains, warmth lingers across Oklahoma and Texas, but sub-zero temperatures blanket Montana and the Dakotas. Gusty winds and snow showers are adding to the discomfort for livestock on the northern Plains.

In the South, warm weather is promoting some growth of winter grains and cover crops. Tuesday’s high temperatures will again approach 80° in the western Gulf Coast region. Any rain is generally light and confined to the lower Mississippi Valley.

In the West, cool weather accompanies widespread rain and snow showers, especially from California to the Intermountain region. However, heavy rain has tapered to showers in parts of California that have recently experienced flash flooding and debris flows, allowing recovery efforts to commence.

Disorganized storminess will become more cohesive later Tuesday and on Wednesday, with mid- to late week rainfall expected to become heavy (2 to 5 inches or more) in the lower Ohio Valley and neighboring areas. Meanwhile, snow that has been falling in the Western mountains will shift into the north-central U.S., with significant, mid-week accumulations likely across the upper Midwest. By week’s end, precipitation will return across California and the Northwest. Elsewhere, cold air will remain entrenched for the remainder of the week across the northern Plains and upper Midwest, with cold air sweeping southward across the Plains by Thursday and eastward to the Atlantic Seaboard by Friday.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Southeast, while colder-than-normal conditions will dominate the Plains, West, and upper Midwest. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the country will contrast with below-normal precipitation in Washington and southern Florida.