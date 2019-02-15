Weather systems advance across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, bitterly cold weather covers the upper Midwest, where Friday morning’s low temperatures ranged from 0 to -20°. Cold, breezy weather prevails across the remainder of the Corn Belt, with snow showers confined to the upper Great Lakes region.

On the Plains, frigid conditions continue to grip much of Montana and the Dakotas. Friday morning’s low temperatures plunged below -30° in portions of western North Dakota. Markedly warmer weather prevails in central and southern Texas, where Friday’s high temperatures will top 80°. Elsewhere, widespread wintry precipitation (snow, sleet, and freezing rain) stretches from Montana to northern Oklahoma.

In the South, unusual warmth prevails in the Gulf and Atlantic Coast States. Meanwhile, cooler, breezy conditions are spreading across the mid-South, in the wake of a cold front’s passage. Extensive lowland flooding persists in the mid-South, with moderate flooding occurring along Arkansas’ White River.

In the West, heavy precipitation has largely ended, but widespread showers continue to spread inland across northern and central California and the Pacific Northwest. Deep snow continues to plague portions of the interior Northwest, where the current snow depth in Spokane, Washington, stands at 17 inches. Meanwhile in California, local flash flood and debris-flow recovery efforts are underway.

A series of poorly organized disturbances will traverse the country during the next several days, delivering widespread, generally light rain and snow. In the West, precipitation will taper to scattered rain and snow showers, although chilly conditions will persist and—in some areas—further intensify. Substantially below-normal temperatures will also expand to cover all of the Great Plains. In contrast, warmth will linger through the weekend in the Deep South, and into next week across Florida. By next Tuesday, a more cohesive storm system will begin to develop across the South, resulting in possible heavy rain in the Tennessee Valley and the southern Appalachians, and wintry precipitation in the Mid-Atlantic States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across the western and central U.S., as well as New England, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation will occur nationwide, except in parts of Texas.