A welcome thaw; colder days, active pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cold conditions persist, although the Arctic outbreak has begun to ease. However, a moderate to heavy snow cover is blanketing parts of the Midwest, following the brutal cold wave. On January 31, all-time-record low temperatures were broken in locations such as Moline, Illinois, with -33°, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with -30°.

On the Plains, above-normal temperatures prevail, except for lingering cold conditions in eastern Nebraska and the eastern Dakotas. Saturday’s high temperatures will approach 70° as far north as the central High Plains.

In the South, temperatures have rebounded to above-normal levels in the western Gulf Coast region. Chilly weather lingers, however, across the Southeast. Patches of light rain are falling from the central Gulf Coast into Florida.

In the West, heavy precipitation is arriving in the Pacific Northwest in conjunction with an approaching storm system. Elsewhere, most of the region is experiencing mild, dry weather, aside from a few showers in southern Arizona.

Looking ahead, cold air will continue to rapidly erode across the Midwest, with above-normal temperatures expected by Saturday. Weekend temperatures will briefly top 70° as far north as the central Plains, but cold weather will be slow to depart New England. Late in the weekend and early next week, a new surge of Arctic air will engulf northern sections of the Rockies and Plains, preceded and accompanied by significant snow. Heavy snow will also fall early next week across the upper Midwest, while most areas of the West will experience increasing storminess and decreasing (to below-normal) temperatures. Precipitation may become heavy enough in coastal and southern California to trigger flash flooding, while large amounts of snow will blanket the Sierra Nevada.

In the extended range, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures in the East, while colder-than-normal conditions will dominate the western and central U.S. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in peninsular Florida and the Far West will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in most other areas, including the Plains, Midwest, Northeast, and much of the South.