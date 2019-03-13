Brief warm-up accompanied by high wind potential

Across the Corn Belt, mild, showery weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system. Runoff across the western and central Corn Belt is increasing due to rain falling on still-frozen soils, as well as melting snow and ice, leading to considerable ponding and lowland flooding.

On the Plains, blizzard conditions are developing across western Nebraska and environs, courtesy of a rapidly intensifying storm system. The storm, centered over eastern Colorado early Wednesday is also producing a line of showers and thunderstorms, which is sweeping eastward across the central and southern Plains.

In the South, dry weather accompanies near- or above-normal temperatures. However, heavy showers and locally severe thunderstorms are rapidly approaching the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, snowy, windy weather lingers across the mountains of the Four Corners States, while rain is falling at many low-elevation sites. Snow is also blanketing the northern Rockies, while below-normal temperatures prevail throughout the West.

A powerful, slow-moving storm will cross the central Plains Wednesday and the upper Midwest on Thursday. By Friday, the low-pressure system will begin to weaken over eastern Canada, while a trailing cold front will move through the eastern U.S. From northeastern Colorado into parts of the Dakotas, blizzard conditions will result in significant livestock stress (during calving season) and major travel disruptions. Meanwhile, rain and melting snow in portions of the western and northern Corn Belt could lead to moderate to major flooding, locally aggravated by ice jams. Finally, locally severe thunderstorms will sweep across the South, while high winds will rake the central and southern Plains. Late in the week, in the storm’s wake, cool but tranquil weather will cover much of the country, although a warming trend will commence in the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the upper Great Lakes region and much of the West, while colder-than-normal conditions will prevail on the northern Plains and along and southeast of a line from Texas to Maine. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across most of the central and eastern U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in southern Florida and the Far West.