Cold wave to gradually ease later in the week

Across the Corn Belt, frigid, breezy weather is stressing livestock. Monday morning’s low temperatures plunged to 0 or below as far south as central sections of Missouri and Illinois. However, a shallow to moderately deep snow cover is helping to insulate soft red winter wheat from the effects of the late-winter cold blast. Early Monday, there was a 2-inch snow depth in locations such as Saint Louis, Missouri, and Dayton, Ohio.

On the Plains, very cold, breezy weather is resulting in low wind-chill temperatures and livestock stress. Monday morning’s low temperatures generally ranged from 0 to -25° on the northern and central Plains, accompanied by a variable snow cover that is helping to insulate hard red winter wheat. Meanwhile, drought development remains a concern across the southern High Plains.

n the South, search and recovery efforts are ongoing, following Sunday’s deadly tornado outbreak, in parts of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and northern Florida. Currently, cold, breezy weather is spreading across the South, with lingering showers confined to Florida’s peninsula. Freeze Warnings were in effect early Monday in several areas, including south-central Texas.

In the West, cold, mostly dry weather prevails, except for near-normal temperatures in the Desert Southwest. Robust snowpack covers most of the Western mountains, except in the southernmost Rockies (of New Mexico) and the northern Cascades (of Washington).

Following an extended period of active weather, most of the country will experience several days of unusually cold but mostly tranquil conditions. Across the central and eastern U.S., the cold outbreak will peak early in the week, with sub-freezing temperatures in the Deep South a concern for blooming fruits and recently emerged spring-sown crops. Across the northern Plains and upper Midwest, dangerously low air and wind-chill temperatures will gradually ease, although colder-than-normal conditions will persist until week’s end. During the mid- to late-week period, significant and widespread storminess will return across the western U.S., especially from California to Colorado.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather across the South, while near- or below-normal temperatures will cover the remainder of the country. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions across most of the U.S. should contrast with below-normal precipitation from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies.