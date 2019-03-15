A drier, tranquil pattern in the days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, breezy, cool conditions and scattered rain and snow showers linger in the wake of a departing storm system. However, moderate to major flooding is affecting portions of the middle Missouri Valley, including numerous rivers in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and southeastern South Dakota. Significant flooding is also occurring in parts of the upper Mississippi Valley.

On the Plains, cool, dry weather prevails. Lowland flooding continues, however, in an area centered on eastern Nebraska, while blizzard recovery efforts are underway from eastern Colorado into parts of the Dakotas.

In the South, scattered showers stretch southwestward from Virginia to the Gulf Coast. Warmth lingers in the southern Atlantic States, but cooler, drier air is overspreading areas from the Mississippi Delta westward.

In the West, temperatures have rebounded to near-normal levels in the Pacific Coast States, but cold weather persists in the Rockies. Dry weather prevails throughout the West, while gusty winds are affecting parts of southern California. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought currently covers 13% of the West, down from 55% at the beginning of December 2018.

The recent powerful storm’s trailing cold front will cross the Atlantic Seaboard later Friday, leaving cool, dry air in place across much of the country. However, a Western warming trend will commence during the weekend, with above-normal temperatures overspreading the northern Plains early next week. Little or no precipitation will fall during the next 5 days across the western two-thirds of the U.S., although significant river flooding will persist for several days in parts of the western and central Corn Belt. Most of the East will also experience mostly dry weather after Friday’s cold front passage, except for locally heavy showers across Florida’s peninsula.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions from Texas to the southern Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across large sections of the northern and eastern U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in southern Florida and from California to the southern High Plains.