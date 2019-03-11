Milder days precede an early Spring-like storm

Across the Corn Belt, snow depths of 1 to 2 feet remain common across the upper Midwest, where colder-than-normal conditions persist. In fact, below-normal temperatures prevail throughout the region, although snow mostly disappeared in the southern and eastern Corn Belt during a brief, weekend warm spell.

On the Plains, a few rain showers are occurring in Texas and southern Oklahoma. Below-normal temperatures prevail throughout the region, with sub-zero readings noted early Monday in portions of Montana and the Dakotas. On the northern Plains, wheat continues to overwinter beneath a thick, protective blanket of snow.

In the South, warm weather prevails in the Atlantic Coast States and along the Gulf Coast. Most of the remainder of the region is experiencing cool, cloudy, showery weather. Early Monday, some of the heaviest rain is falling in the northern Mississippi Delta. High water levels along the lower reaches of the Ohio River and in the lower Mississippi Valley continue to result in some disruptions and restrictions with regard to barge traffic.

In the West, mostly dry weather accompanies near- or below-normal temperatures. However, a few rain and snow showers are developing in the Four Corners States, well in advance of an approaching storm system.

A Pacific storm system move inland across southern California and Northwestern Mexico Tuesday and traverse the central and southern Great Plains at mid-week. The slow-moving storm will cross the upper Great Lakes region by late Thursday. A significant snowfall will occur from the mountains of the Four Corners States and the central Rockies into the upper Midwest, while storm-total rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches or more from the southern Plains to the southern Appalachians. In the central and western Corn Belt, rain and melting ice and snow could lead to lowland flooding. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms may occur from the southern Plains into the Southeast, as the storm’s trailing cold front sweeps eastward. Below-normal temperatures in the storm’s wake will replace warmth in advance of the system.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in Maine and the Pacific Coast States, while colder-than-normal conditions will cover most of the remainder of the country. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across the majority of the nation should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in a few areas, including Florida’s peninsula, New England, and portions of the Rio Grande Valley.