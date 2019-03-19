Milder days, but a wetter pattern also ahead

Across the Corn Belt, a record-setting crest on the Missouri River is approaching Rulo, Nebraska, as river levels in that area continue to exceed high-water marks originally set in June 2011. In addition, moderate to major flooding persists in dozens of upper Midwestern communities, stretching from southeastern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska into southern Wisconsin and northern and western Illinois. Currently, some light rain is overspreading the southwestern Corn Belt, including parts of eastern Nebraska.

On the Plains, near- or below-normal temperatures prevail. A chilly rain is falling across portions of the central Plains, including some still-flooded areas in eastern Nebraska. Farther south, statewide topsoil moisture in Texas improved between March 10 and 17, from 46 to 33% very short to short, courtesy of last week’s rainfall. Still, nearly one quarter (23%) of the Texas winter wheat crop was rated very poor to poor on March 17.

In the South, a significant spring rainfall event is underway across Florida’s peninsula. Cool, dry weather covers the remainder of the region. In fact, a Freeze Warning was in effect early Tuesday in a few areas, including southeastern Tennessee and northern sections of Alabama and Georgia.

In the West, dry weather accompanies a warming trend. Record-setting warmth prevails in the Pacific Northwest, leading to a rapid snowmelt rate. Meanwhile, cold weather persists in the central and southern Rockies.

Aside from rain across Florida’s peninsula and light precipitation in the nation’s mid-section, a quiet weather pattern will prevail during the next couple of days. Late in the week, however, storms will develop on opposite sides of the country. Along the northern Atlantic Seaboard, a coastal storm will produce rain and wind, with some snow possible across the interior Northeast. Meanwhile, precipitation (locally in excess of an inch) will spread from California to the southern High Plains, with snow expected from the Sierra Nevada to the southern half of the Rockies. Mostly dry weather will prevail across the northern Plains and the upper Midwest, although lowland flooding will develop as an extensive snow cover begins to melt.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or above-normal temperatures and precipitation nearly nationwide. Warm weather will be most likely in the Southeast, while drier-than-normal conditions should be limited to the Pacific Northwest.