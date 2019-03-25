More precipitation ahead for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a chilly rain is falling early Monday in the Ohio Valley, especially in the southern half of Ohio. Below-normal temperatures cover all of the Midwest, limiting evaporation from still-soggy fields. Early Monday, the Missouri River crest is near Waverly, Missouri, just over 11 feet above flood stage and very close to the high-water mark achieved in July 1993.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather accompanies near- or below-normal temperatures. However, a few showers are occurring on the High Plains, mainly from Montana to western Kansas. Many rivers across the northern Plains are running high, a combination of melting snow and runoff from earlier precipitation.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms stretch from Kentucky into the central Gulf Coast States. In contrast, dry weather favors spring fieldwork across the Deep South, including Florida and southern Texas.

In the West, a cold front is approaching the Pacific Coast, preceded by mild weather. Rainy, breezy conditions are overspreading northwestern California, but dry weather covers the remainder of the West.

A slow-moving storm system will affect the West, particularly northern California, before reaching the nation’s mid-section late in the week. A surge of warmth will precede the storm’s arrival. Storm-total precipitation in northern California and southwestern Oregon could reach 2 to 6 inches or more. Later, significant precipitation will also affect the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies, but mostly dry weather will prevail in the Southwest. On March 28-29, substantial precipitation (generally 1 to 2 inches) may fall across recently flood-ravaged areas of Nebraska, Iowa, and northern Missouri.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures between the Rockies and Appalachians, while warmer-than-normal conditions will prevail in the Pacific Coast States and along the Atlantic Seaboard. Meanwhile, near- or below-normal precipitation in the Desert Southwest and across the nation’s northern tier from Washington to Lake Superior will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the country.