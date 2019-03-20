Near-seasonal, early-Spring pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, a chilly rain is falling from portions of the Great Lakes region southwestward into Missouri. Meanwhile, favorably dry weather prevails in the western Corn Belt, where most river levels continue to fall. However, in areas where levees have broken, vulnerability to flooding persists until repairs can be made.

On the Plains, a few rain showers are affecting Oklahoma and northern Texas. Meanwhile, warmer-than-normal weather is developing across the northern High Plains, leading to river rises due to an accelerating snowmelt rate.

In the South, rain is gradually ending across Florida’s peninsula. A few showers also linger across Deep South Texas. Elsewhere, cool, dry weather prevails; freezes were reported early Wednesday as far south as central South Carolina.

In the West, wet weather is returning across northern and central California. In contrast, warm, dry weather covers the Northwest, melting lower-elevation snow and leading to river rises. The current snow depth in Spokane, Washington, decreased to 6 inches early today, down from 16 inches at the beginning of March.

A developing storm system along the Atlantic Seaboard will result in heavy precipitation and high winds, starting on Thursday, in the middle and northern Atlantic States. Snow will accumulate across the northern Appalachians. Meanwhile, a weather system currently arriving in California will drift eastward, reaching the Plains by week’s end. Five-day precipitation totals could locally exceed an inch along the storm’s path, primarily from northern and central California to the central and southern Plains. By early next week, a brief warm spell across the North will end amid a surge of colder air.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Colder-than-normal conditions should be limited to northern and central California, the western Great Basin, and from the lower Great Lakes region into the Northeast, while drier-than-normal weather will be confined to the nation’s northern tier from Lake Huron to northern New England.