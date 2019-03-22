Pattern to remain active across much of the Heartland

Across the In the Corn Belt, showery, windy weather dominates the lower Great Lakes region. Rain has changed to snow showers in some northern areas. Meanwhile, flood recovery in the western Corn Belt continues under a dry weather pattern, allowing producers in the hardest-hit areas to further assess impacts on livestock, stored crops, farm equipment, and agricultural infrastructure.

On the Plains, near- or above-normal temperatures prevail. A few rain showers are developing across the southern High Plains, but dry weather prevails in flood-recovery areas of eastern Nebraska and environs.

In the South, breezy weather prevails from the Tennessee Valley into the southern Mid-Atlantic. Dry weather covers the entire region, following Thursday’s heavy rain in the Mid-Atlantic States.

In the West, scattered rain and snow showers stretch from the Intermountain region to the central and southern Rockies. Farther north, record-setting warmth is ending across the Pacific Northwest, but warmer-than-normal weather lingers in the northern Rockies. Elsewhere, rainfall associated with a Pacific storm is approaching coastal northern California.

For the remainder of Friday, stormy, windy weather will linger across the Northeast, with snow accumulating in some inland areas. Meanwhile, rain showers will gradually overspread the central and southern Plains, including some of the flood-affected areas in Nebraska and adjacent states. During the weekend, rain will continue to spread eastward, reaching the Atlantic Coast early next week. Cold air will trail the precipitation across the Midwest and East, as a strong high-pressure system settles across the regions. Elsewhere, Northwestern storminess will increase early next week, as Pacific weather systems begin to push inland.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Colder-than-normal conditions should be limited to the middle and southern Atlantic States and an area stretching from northern California to the northern Plains, while drier-than-normal conditions will be confined to the East Coast.