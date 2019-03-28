Precipitation again expands across the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, light rain showers stretch from the lower Great Lakes region into the middle Mississippi Valley. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. However, upper Midwestern warmth is melting snow and resulting in elevated river levels. Currently, the most extensive area of lowland flooding is occurring across eastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota.

On the Plains, patches of light precipitation are occurring from Nebraska northward. Meanwhile, snowmelt-induced rises are occurring along several rivers across the northern Plains. For example, the Milk River near Tampico, Montana, has risen nearly 4.4 feet above flood stage—the highest level in that location since June 2011. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather covers the southern Plains; Thursday’s highs will top 80° in West Texas.

In the South, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Thursday in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Cool weather also prevails along the Gulf Coast, but mild air is overspreading the mid-South. Spring planting activities continue across the Deep South, although rain will soon be needed in some areas to promote germination.

In the West, unsettled, showery weather continues across parts of northern California and the Northwest. Cooler air has overspread much of the West, but warmth lingers in the Four Corners States.

During the next couple of days, precipitation will gradually end in the Northwest and develop across the nation’s mid-section. Late-week precipitation could reach 1 to 3 inches from the east-central Plains into the lower Great Lakes region, with accumulating snow possible from Nebraska to Michigan. This includes some areas, such as northern Missouri, which are still recovering from recent flooding. During the weekend, precipitation will spread into the East, trailed by a surge of cold air. Early next week, freezes may occur along and north of a line from northern Texas to the Carolinas. Rain may linger early next week in the Southeast, while a new storm system will arrive in northern California and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or below-normal temperatures in most areas east of the Rockies, while warmer-than-normal weather will be limited to the West, southern Florida, and parts of the Northeast. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation will dominate the country, with the greatest likelihood of wet conditions covering northern California and southern Texas.