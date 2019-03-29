Short-term drying early next week across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather across the upper Midwest is slowing the snowmelt rate, although moderate to major lowland flooding continues along several rivers. Meanwhile, rain is falling across portions of the western and southern Corn Belt. Producers in the western Corn Belt are monitoring the progress of an approaching storm system with regard to flood-recovery efforts.

On the Plains, warmth lingers across Texas, where spring fieldwork continues. Farther north, however, a significant precipitation event is underway across Nebraska and environs, leading to concerns in areas where levees and roads have not yet been repaired in the wake of historic, mid-March flooding.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms are slowing spring fieldwork across the northwestern fringe of the region, including parts of Arkansas. In contrast, warm, dry Southeastern weather favors a rapid planting pace.

In the West, rain and snow showers linger across northern California and the Northwest. Recent storminess has boosted the average water equivalency of the Sierra Nevada snowpack to 45 inches, approximately 160% of the normal peak seasonal value. Elsewhere, dry weather prevails in the Southwest.

Widespread precipitation will exit the eastern through southern Plains, the Midwest, and Northeast this weekend, with storm totals reaching 1 to 2 inches or more in some locations. Of particular concern are previously inundated areas in the middle and lower Missouri Valley, which remain vulnerable to additional flooding. Accumulating snow will fall across the northern edge of the precipitation shield, mainly from the northern Great Lakes into northern New England. Meanwhile, rain, showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread into the deep South and Southeast, trailed by a surge of cold air. Early next week, freezes may occur as far south as northern Texas. Rain will linger early next week in the deep Southeast, while a new storm system will arrive in the Pacific West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or below-normal temperatures across most of the central and eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in southern Florida, the West, and the Northeast. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation will occur nearly nationwide, with the greatest likelihood of wet conditions covering the Pacific Northwest.