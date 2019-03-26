Warmer weather to accompany widespread rains

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather accompanies near- or below-normal temperatures. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures locally dipped below 20° in the Great Lakes region. The Missouri River crested 11.61 feet above flood stage on Monday in Waverly, Missouri, edging the July 1993 high-water mark by 0.46 foot.

On the Plains, dry weather prevails. However, significantly above-normal temperatures across the northern High Plains are contributing to an accelerated snowmelt rate and rising river levels. Meanwhile, pockets of unfavorable dryness persist across the southern High Plains; on March 24, statewide topsoil moisture in Texas was rated 38% very short to short.

In the South, a few showers linger early Tuesday in the southern Mid-Atlantic region. Elsewhere, dry but cool weather favors spring fieldwork, including planting activities. By March 24 in Texas, planting progress for sorghum, rice, and cotton was 35, 15, and 3% complete, respectively.

In the West, precipitation is affecting northern California and parts of the Northwest. Farther inland, warmth prevails in advance of the approaching storminess. In the northern Rockies, melting snow is resulting in mostly minor flooding in several areas, including the upper Missouri River basin.

In the wake of a departing storm system, cool weather will prevail in the East through mid-week. Meanwhile, precipitation will overspread a broad area of the country, mainly stretching from northern California and the Pacific Northwest eastward across the central Plains and the lower Great Lakes region. Of greatest concern will be rain, locally totaling 1 to 2 inches, across previously flooded areas of the western Corn Belt on March 28-29. Meanwhile, melting snow will continue to elevate river levels across the northern Plains and upper Midwest, albeit without the complication of precipitation. Late in the week, cold weather will return across the nation’s mid-section, slowing the Northern rate of melting snow.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or below-normal temperatures in most areas east of the Rockies, while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail in the West. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation will cover the country, with the greatest likelihood of wet conditions expected in southern Texas and along the northern and middle Atlantic Coast.