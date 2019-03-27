Wetter, cooler weather ahead for the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather accompanies a warming trend. Chilly conditions linger across the eastern Corn Belt, but mild air is overspreading the upper Midwest. The Missouri River crest is approaching Glasgow, Missouri, where the water level—nearly 7 feet above flood stage—is the highest since June, 2013.

On the Plains, mild, dry weather prevails, despite an increase in cloudiness. Across the northern Plains, some rivers are running high as snow continues to melt. Early Wednesday, the snow depth in Grand Forks, North Dakota, stands at 11 inches, down from a recent peak of 27 inches on March 17.

In the South, showers and a few thunderstorms are affecting Florida, but cool, dry weather prevails across the remainder of the region. Frost was reported early Wednesday across much of the interior Southeast, extending as far south as northern sections of Alabama and Mississippi.

In the West, precipitation is falling early Wednesday across northern California and southwestern Oregon. Cooler weather accompanies the precipitation, but warmth lingers across the central and southern Rockies and the Southwest. In Arizona, 24% of the intended cotton acreage was planted by March 24, compared to the 5-year average of 12%.

Showery weather across the Northwest will translate eastward, reaching the nation’s mid-section on Thursday and Friday. During the weekend, precipitation will spread farther eastward across the Midwest and Northeast, trailed by a surge of cold air across the nation’s mid-section. Some snow should fall along the northern edge of the precipitation shield, mainly from the northern Rockies into the Great Lakes region. Event-total precipitation could reach 1 to 2 inches from the central Plains into northern New England. Rain in the western Corn Belt could aggravate flood-recovery efforts. Elsewhere, precipitation will subside late in the week across northern California and the Northwest, but rain may fall during the weekend in southern Texas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or below-normal temperatures in most areas east of the Rockies, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the West. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the Tennessee Valley into the lower Great Lakes region.