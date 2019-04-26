Active, excessively moisture-laden pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cool, dry, breezy weather prevails from the Mississippi Valley westward. Sub-freezing temperatures occurred early Friday in parts of the upper Midwest, including large sections of the Dakotas. Meanwhile in the eastern Corn Belt, rain and soggy field conditions are halting fieldwork.

On the Plains, isolated showers are mostly limited to Texas’ northern panhandle. Elsewhere, dry weather favors planting operations and other spring fieldwork. On the northern Plains, however, chilly conditions are slowing the emergence of recently planted spring wheat.

In the South, locally heavy showers linger near the Atlantic Coast, especially in the southern Mid-Atlantic States and parts of Florida. Cool, breezy weather is affecting the remainder of the South, although fieldwork disruptions persist in areas where soils remain excessively wet.

In the West, rain and snow showers are occurring across the northern Rockies and environs. In contrast, an early-season warm spell continues in California, the Great Basin, and much of the Southwest, favoring crop growth and planting of crops such as cotton.

A low-pressure system currently centered over the lower Great Lakes region will reach northern New England on Saturday. Subsequently, cool air will overspread much of the country, although warmth will linger into the weekend from California to the southern High Plains. Early next week, cool air will also arrive in the Southwest, while temperatures will rebound to above-normal levels in the Southeast. Elsewhere, a weekend storm system will produce precipitation, including late-season snow, across the northern Plains and the Midwest. Early next week, a potentially significant storm system will begin to develop across the nation’s mid-section, where 1- to 3-inch rainfall totals could occur from the southern Plains into the Corn Belt.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures across the northern and western U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the southern Plains to the middle and southern Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions along the Pacific Coast.