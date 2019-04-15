A brief break in an otherwise wet Midwest pattern

Across the Corn Belt, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Monday for portions of the middle Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys, including portions of Missouri and much of southern Illinois. Elsewhere, cool, dry weather prevails in the wake of a departing storm, with windy conditions lingering in the eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather prevails between storms, although a few patches of precipitation are occurring in Montana and the Dakotas. Widespread lowland flooding continues in the eastern Dakotas and environs; a broad crest on the Red River (of the North) appears to be near Oslo, Minnesota, where the water level recent peaked 11.81 feet above flood stage and within 0.56 foot of the April 2009 high-water mark.

In the South, dry weather has returned, following a weekend of widespread rainfall and locally severe thunderstorms. The most concentrated area of severe weather struck on Saturday and Saturday night, when as many as two dozen tornadoes struck areas from eastern Texas to Alabama. A Frost Advisory was in effect early Monday in parts of western Kentucky.

In the West, a few rain and snow showers dot the northern Rockies and northern Intermountain region. Cool conditions dominate California and the Northwest, but mild weather prevails in the Four Corners States.

Heavy rain will end later Monday in the Northeast. Thereafter, a spell of relatively tranquil conditions will be short-lived, as a Pacific weather system will begin to move inland across the West on Tuesday. During the mid to late-week period, the slow-moving storm will cross the Plains and Midwest, bearing another round of heavy precipitation. Although most of the precipitation (locally 1 to 3 inches across the eastern half of the U.S.) will fall as rain, some wet snow may occur in the upper Great Lakes region. In the upper Midwest, runoff from rain and melting snow into already swollen waterways could lead to significant flooding. Elsewhere, the storm could also be responsible for another multi-day severe weather outbreak across the South, especially from April 17-19.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to parts of the Pacific Northwest and the lower Southeast, while drier-than-normal weather should be restricted to portions of the Pacific Coast States and an area stretching from the central Gulf Coast into the lower Ohio Valley.