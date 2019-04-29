Across the Corn Belt, a mix of rain and snow is falling early Monday in North Dakota and northern Minnesota. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms are affecting the southern and eastern Corn Belt. Midwestern soils remain too cool and/or wet for appreciable fieldwork, especially in the wake of a weekend storm that dumped snow—including 3.7 inches on Saturday in Rockford, Illinois—in parts of the northern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, rain is ending across Kansas and environs, following overnight showers and thunderstorms. Cool, breezy weather covers the northern and central Plains, slowing winter wheat development and the emergence and growth of spring-sown crops. Rain and snow showers are falling early Monday in North Dakota.

In the South, warm, dry weather favors a rapid pace of fieldwork, except in areas where soils remain too wet to support planters and other heavy equipment. Fields remain especially wet in parts of the Mississippi Delta.

In the West, cool weather prevails. Freeze Warnings were in effect early Monday in parts of the interior Northwest, including much of southeastern Washington. Scattered showers—unusual for this time of year—are affecting southern California and the Desert Southwest, resulting in some temporary fieldwork delays.

An extraordinarily active weather pattern will continue for the remainder of the week, accompanied by below-normal temperatures in many areas. However, a period of unusual warmth will affect the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States. Early-week showers will spread from the Midwest into the Northeast, but the week’s most significant storm system will affect the Rockies and the nation’s mid-section at the end of April into early May. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 4 inches or more from the southern Plains into the Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, late-season snow will fall—especially later today and on Tuesday—across portions of the northern and central Rockies and northern High Plains. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in the Pacific Northwest and much of the southern Atlantic region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to the nation’s northern tier, while drier-than-normal weather will be restricted to the Pacific Northwest.