A major Spring storm to impact much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, cool air is settling across the upper Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, warmth lingers across the southern Corn Belt. Aside from a few snow showers in the upper Great Lakes States, dry weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system.

On the Plains, some light rain is overspreading Montana and the Dakotas. In contrast, warm, dry weather prevails from Nebraska southward. Tuesday's high temperatures will top the 90-degree mark in parts of western Texas. Statewide, Texas led the Plains on April 7 with topsoil moisture rated 42% very short to short.

In the South, warm, dry air is overspreading the western Gulf Coast region. Meanwhile, showers linger across the Southeast. Recent and ongoing showers have benefited winter grains and emerging summer crops but have slowed fieldwork; the nation’s rice planting was 19% complete by April 7, compared to 21% on average.

In the West, widespread precipitation (rain and snow) is falling along and northwest of a line from northern California to Wyoming. Cool weather accompanies the storminess, but warmth lingers in the Four Corners States. Cotton planting had not begun by April 7 in California, compared to the 5-year average of 11%.

A storm system currently crossing the Northwest will rapidly intensify on Wednesday over the central Plains. On April 10-11, a significant, late-season snow event associated with that storm will unfold from Wyoming into the upper Great Lakes region. At the height of the storm, heavy snow and high winds will severely stress livestock and curtail travel. Parts of the western Corn Belt could experience renewed or worsening flooding due to heavy precipitation (as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain, as well as wet snow) falling on already saturated fields, especially in areas where levees and other flood-protection infrastructure has not been repaired in the wake of the mid-March flood disaster. Cold air surging southward in the storm's wake may result in late-week freezes as far south as northern Texas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or below-normal temperatures and near- or above-normal precipitation across most of the country. Warmer-than-normal weather will be limited to the Southeast and coastal California, while drier-than-normal conditions will be confined to western Texas and parts of California.