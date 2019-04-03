Milder, warmer days as showery pattern continues

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather is maintaining a slow rate of evaporation from still-soggy fields. Meanwhile, melting snow is contributing to very high water levels and lowland flooding in parts of the upper Midwest. A broad crest on the upper Mississippi River appears to be near Winona, Minnesota, where the river is more than 4 feet above flood stage and at its highest level since April 2001.

On the Plains, light precipitation—mostly cold rain—is developing across Nebraska and parts of neighboring states. By March 31, oat planting had not yet begun in Nebraska and South Dakota, compared to respective 5- year averages of 13 and 2%. Elsewhere, near- or below-normal temperatures accompany an increase in cloudiness.

In the South, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Wednesday in portions of the Carolinas. Cool, dry weather prevails throughout the South, allowing planting activities and other spring fieldwork to proceed.

In the West, dry weather has returned to California, but spotty rain and snow showers linger from the Pacific Northwest to the northern and central Rockies. Mild, dry weather in the Southwest favors fieldwork; Arizona’s intended cotton acreage was 26% planted by March 31, ahead of the 5-year average of 20%.

For the remainder of Wednesday, an intense storm system will graze coastal New England with wind, rain, and wet snow. Meanwhile, a disorganized weather system will cross the Plains Wednesday and reach the East by Friday. Rain will accompany the system, with 1- to 2-inch totals possible in parts of the Southeast. By Friday, snow may accumulate in parts of the interior Northeast. During the weekend, additional precipitation will fall across the eastern half of the U.S., with another round of heavy showers expected in parts of the South. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches from eastern Texas to Alabama. Elsewhere, heavy precipitation will return late in the week across northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather across the South, while near- or below-normal temperatures will cover the northern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions throughout the northern and eastern U.S. will contrast with below-normal precipitation in the south-central U.S., including much of Texas.