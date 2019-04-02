A showery pattern to accompany milder to warmer days

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather and wet soils continue to limit fieldwork. On March 31, topsoil moisture was rated at least 40% surplus in the Midwest, topped by Iowa and Ohio at 62% surplus. In addition, significant lowland flooding persists along the James, Big Sioux, Minnesota, and Mississippi Rivers.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather accompanies near- or below-normal temperatures. On March 31, topsoil moisture ranged from 45% very short to short in Texas to more than 40% surplus in Nebraska (47%) and South Dakota (42%). Although the snowmelt rate has slowed in recent days, runoff continues to elevate creek and river levels in portions of Montana and the Dakotas.

In the South, a chilly rain is falling early Tuesday in portions of the southern Atlantic States. The rain is halting fieldwork but providing beneficial moisture for winter grains and emerging summer crops. Cool, dry weather covers the remainder of the South, and frost occurred early Tuesday as far south as northern Louisiana.

In the West, showers continue in parts of the Pacific Coast States. Precipitation has also spread inland across the northern Intermountain region. Elsewhere, mild, breezy weather prevails in the Desert Southwest.

A developing storm near the Carolinas will drift northward, grazing the Atlantic Seaboard through midweek with wind and rain. Meanwhile, a storm system moving inland across the West will cross the central and southern Plains by Thursday and reach the eastern U.S. on Friday. During the second half of the week, several additional Pacific disturbances will affect the western, central, and southern U.S. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 2 inches or more across the nation’s southeastern quadrant, excluding Florida’s peninsula. Mostly light precipitation will affect the Plains and Midwest, but periods of heavy rain and high-elevation snow will fall across northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, most of the country will experience a gradual transition from cool weather to above-normal temperatures during the next several days.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Colder-than-normal conditions will be limited to the northern Rockies, while drier-than-normal weather should be restricted to portions of the Southwest.