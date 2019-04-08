A stormy pattern ahead for much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, temperatures have risen to significantly above-normal levels, with Monday’s high temperatures expected to climb to 70° or higher across the southern half of the region. Rain showers are occurring in parts of the Ohio Valley, but mostly dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest.

On the Plains, warm, dry weather prevails. Monday’s high temperatures will reach 80° into Kansas and will exceed 70° as far north as southern South Dakota. On the northern Plains, moderate to major lowland flooding persists along several waterways, including the James, Big Sioux, and Red Rivers.

In the South, widespread showers and thunderstorms are slowing or halting fieldwork but boosting topsoil moisture. Some of the heaviest rain is falling from the Tennessee Valley southward to the Gulf Coast.

In the West, precipitation is spreading inland across the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Rain is falling heavily in parts of western Oregon, leading to mostly minor flooding. Warm, dry weather covers the remainder of the West

For the remainder of Monday, showers and locally severe thunderstorms will affect the Southeast, while precipitation will continue to overspread the Northwest. Later, a potentially dangerous storm will unfold across the nation’s mid-section on April 10-11. The storm, which bears a resemblance to the mid-March “bomb cyclone,” will undergo rapid intensification across the central Plains on Wednesday and cross the Great Lakes region on Friday. Heavy snow will fall across the northern Rockies on Tuesday, followed by a major precipitation event (1 to 3 inches or more) on Wednesday and Thursday from Nebraska and South Dakota eastward into Michigan. Flooding is already occurring in parts of the upper Midwest, and this week’s storm will likely aggravate the situation, especially from South Dakota to Wisconsin. In addition, wind-driven snow will fall along an axis from Wyoming to upper Michigan. Farther south, locally severe thunderstorms may sweep across the southeastern Plains, mid-South, and lower Midwest. In the storm’s wake, late-week freezes may occur as far south as northern Texas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation across most of the country. Warmer-than-normal will be limited to the lower Southeast, while drier-than-normal conditions should be confined to the upper Great Lakes region.