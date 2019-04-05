An unfavorably wet, cool pattern ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mild air is overspreading areas west of the Mississippi River. Despite the mild, dry weather, significant lowland flooding is occurring along the James and Big Sioux Rivers, and in the upper Mississippi basin. Meanwhile, chilly conditions and a few rain showers linger across the eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, mild, dry weather prevails. Most of the region’s remaining snow cover is limited to eastern North Dakota. Rapid rises have occurred in recent days along the Red River (of the North) and its tributaries, with moderate to major flooding reported at several gauge sites in the upper (southern) end of the basin.

In the South, rain is falling in the southern Atlantic States and along the Gulf Coast as far west as Louisiana. The rain is slowing fieldwork but providing generally beneficial moisture for winter grains and recently planted summer crops, following a drier-than-normal March.

In the West, unsettled, showery weather has returned across the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Dry weather covers the remainder of the western U.S., despite widespread cloudiness.

Rain in the eastern U.S. will mostly end by Saturday. Meanwhile, a series of Pacific disturbances will maintain showery conditions across large sections of the country during the weekend and early next week, accompanied by near- or above-normal temperatures in most areas. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more along and east of a line from eastern Texas to Lake Erie. Significant precipitation, including high-elevation snow, will also fall in the nation’s northwestern quadrant. During the next 5 days, dry weather will be mostly limited to the Desert Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather across southern Texas and the lower Southeast. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in parts of the Rio Grande Valley and along the Canadian border from Montana to Minnesota.