Wet pattern continues across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, wind-driven snow continues across Minnesota and the Dakotas. Storm-total snowfall has reached 1 to 2 feet in some upper Midwestern locations, stressing livestock and curtailing travel. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms stretch from Michigan southward into the lower Ohio Valley.

On the Plains, snow showers linger across the Dakotas, accompanied by gusty winds and sub-freezing temperatures that are maintaining stress on livestock and hampering rural travel. Meanwhile, freezes occurred early Friday throughout the central Plains and across portions of the southern High Plains, where cold weather poses a threat to winter wheat. On April 7, more than half (56%) of Oklahoma’s winter wheat was jointing.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms stretch southward from the Tennessee Valley to the central Gulf Coast. A few rain showers are also developing in the southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, markedly cooler air is overspreading the mid-South, although temperatures remain above the freezing mark.

In the West, widely scattered rain and snow showers accompany below-normal temperatures. A few Northwestern rivers are still running high, following recent heavy-precipitation events.

A storm system currently centered over the upper Midwest will drift northeastward and gradually weaken. Storm impacts, such as wind-driven snow, will gradually subside across the north-central U.S. However, lowland flooding in several upper Midwestern river basins could intensify next week due to melting snow as temperatures rebound to above-normal levels. Farther south, a weekend storm system will lead to heavy rain (locally 1 to 3 inches or more) in the South, East, and lower Midwest, except in southern Texas and peninsular Florida. In addition, strong to locally severe thunderstorms will sweep across the South. Elsewhere, unsettled, showery weather will return during the weekend, lingering into next week, across the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across the Plains and Mississippi Valley, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail along the Atlantic Coast and west of the Rockies. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in much of Texas and the Far West, including California.