Another Spring storm takes aim at the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, rain showers are occurring from the upper Great Lakes region into Nebraska. Elsewhere, chilly air is settling across the upper Midwest, while flooding continues to disrupt shipping operations in the middle Mississippi Valley. Early Monday, the Mississippi River at St. Louis, Missouri, is nearly 11.3 feet above flood stage, representing the highest water level in that location since May 2017.

On the Plains, scattered showers stretch from Montana to Nebraska. In addition, chilly conditions prevail across the northern Plains, with a widespread freeze noted early today in North Dakota. Meanwhile, adequate to locally excessive soil moisture across the central and southern Plains is slowing fieldwork but generally benefiting winter wheat and emerging summer crops.

In the South, mostly dry weather prevails in the wake of recent rainfall. Across most of the region, favorable temperatures and adequate to locally excessive soil moisture levels are promoting crop development.

In the West, below-normal temperatures prevail in California and the Desert Southwest. In contrast, warmth has developed in the Northwest. Dry weather in most areas favors fieldwork, although a few rain showers are affecting central coastal California.

The latest in a series of significant spring storms will affect the nation’s mid-section through mid-week before drifting into the eastern U.S. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 4 inches from the central Plains into the Northeast. The rain could aggravate river flooding in the mid-Mississippi Valley. A separate area of rain, totaling to 2 to 8 inches, can be expected from the western Gulf Coast region to the Mississippi Delta. Severe thunderstorms may accompany the rain, especially from the central and southern Plains into the middle and lower Mississippi Valley. Farther west, late-season snowfall will blanket the central Rockies and environs. Warmth will prevail for the remainder of the week in the Southeast and Northwest, but most of the remainder of the country will experience below-normal temperatures.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather in northern California, the Northwest, and the southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Plains should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions throughout the southern and eastern U.S.