A brief period of mostly tranquil weather to end

Across the Corn Belt, widely scattered showers are confined to areas east of the Mississippi River, while temperatures have rebounded to near-normal levels. During this brief period of mild, mostly dry weather, producers are attempting to plant summer crops as field conditions permit. Meanwhile, the Mississippi River at St. Louis is still rising, expected to crest early next week at the second-highest level on record behind 1993.

On the Plains, showers and thunderstorms are primarily confined to parts of Texas. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development, except in areas where lowland flooding and saturated soils remain a problem. Major flooding continues in the Arkansas River basin, as well as parts of South Dakota.

In the South, isolated showers in the southern Atlantic States are providing local relief from short-term dryness and drought. Warm, dry weather covers the remainder of the region. Producers in Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Basin are preparing for the opening of the Morganza Spillway, currently expected on June 6. The spillway, previously opened only in 1973 and 2011, is utilized to ease pressure on lower Mississippi River levees.

In the West, showers dot the Great Basin and the northern Intermountain West. Warmth prevails in the Northwest, but cool weather continues to slow crop development from California into the Four Corners States.

A brief period of mostly tranquil weather will soon end. During the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will return across a broad area stretching from southern sections of the Rockies and Plains into the Northeast. By early next week, cooler, drier weather will overspread the Northeast, while showery weather will prevail from the central and southern Plains into the Great Lakes region. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more across central and southern portions of the Rockies and Plains, and 1 to 2 inches from the Midwest into the Northeast. Elsewhere, very warm, mostly dry weather will persist in the Southeast, while widely scattered showers will accompany a Western warming trend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or above-normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions should be confined to the Pacific Northwest, while drier-than-normal weather will be largely limited to portions of the Great Lakes and Northeastern States.