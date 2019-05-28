Pattern remains wet, stormy across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, temperatures remain above normal in the Ohio Valley but below normal farther north and west. Heavy showers and locally severe thunderstorms continue to march eastward along and near the boundary between warm and cool air, curtailing fieldwork. Portions of the Midwest, stretching from Nebraska to Ohio, are in recovery mode, following the recent spate of severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes.

On the Plains, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Tuesday in parts of northern North Dakota. Dry weather prevails near the Canadian border, but heavy locally rain farther south—in parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, and eastern Wyoming—is causing fieldwork delays and flooding. Meanwhile, a near-record or record-setting crest continues to travel along the Arkansas River through Oklahoma, following the recent deluge.

In the South, an early-season heat wave continues. In areas where topsoil moisture is becoming limited, such as the southern Atlantic States, the hot weather is hastening winter wheat maturation but increased stress on spring-sown crops. In stark contrast, the record-setting Arkansas River crest is moving into Arkansas.

In the West, temperatures have rebounded to near- or above-normal levels near the Canadian border, but chilly conditions and scattered rain and snow showers persist farther south. Below-normal temperatures continue to slow crop development in several areas, including California and the Desert Southwest.

After mid-week, a drier pattern will temporarily develop across the Plains and Midwest, allowing swollen creeks and streams to begin receding. However, significant flooding will persist along many main-stem rivers, as water drains from tributaries to rivers such as the Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi. Meanwhile, warmth will develop across the northern Plains and the Northwest, but early-season heat (and dryness) will persist in the Southeast. Much of the remainder of the country will continue to experience near- or below-normal temperatures.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or above-normal temperatures and rainfall nearly nationwide. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be confined to portions of the Great Lakes region, while drier-than-normal weather will be limited to northern California, the Pacific Northwest, and the northern Rockies.