Somewhat drier days; a big warm-up ahead

Across the Corn Belt, rain is gradually ending across the lower Great Lakes region. Cool, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. Planting activities remain impractical or impossible in many areas of the Corn Belt due to low soil temperatures or excessively wet fields, or a combination of both.

On the Plains, widely scattered showers are mostly limited to the Dakotas and western Texas. Cool weather prevails across most of the region, but warmth on the northern High Plains favors spring wheat planting and emergence. Despite the return of dry weather, pockets of lowland flooding persist in several areas, including Oklahoma and eastern sections of Kansas and South Dakota.

In the South, lowland flooding remains common from eastern Texas into the lower Mississippi Valley, following recent downpours. Currently, lingering showers are mostly confined to northern Florida and the southern Mid-Atlantic region.

In the West, dry weather favors spring fieldwork. However, lingering cool conditions in the southern Rockies contrast with warmer-than-normal weather across the Intermountain West and the northern Rockies. For the remainder of Monday, precipitation will linger across the East, with wet snow possible in northern New England. Some of the heaviest rain will fall across Florida and the Northeast.

Showers will also persist the rest of Monday in the Rio Grande Valley and the western Gulf Coast region. By mid-week, the first in a series of Pacific storms will arrive in California. The storm, more typical of a late-winter or early-spring system, will result in snow in the Sierra Nevada and widespread rain in valley locations. Toward week’s end, precipitation will develop across the North, especially from the northern Rockies to the Great Lakes region. Cool weather will cover much of the country, but warmth will develop around mid-week across the nation’s mid-section in advance of the Pacific storm.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for cooler-than-normal conditions will prevail from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains, while above-normal temperatures will prevail across the eastern half of the U.S., except along the Canadian border. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal weather in the Atlantic Coast States will contrast with near- or above-normal precipitation across the remainder of the country.