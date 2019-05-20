Warmer, wetter days ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Monday in much of Minnesota. In fact, cool, mostly dry weather covers all of the Midwest, which currently lies between storm systems. However, corn and soybean planting opportunities remain limited in many areas by soggy soils and low evaporation rates.

On the Plains, strong to locally severe thunderstorms are occurring early Monday in northernmost Texas and portions of neighboring states. A chilly rain is falling across parts of the central Plains, while Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings were in effect early Monday in large sections of the Dakotas.

In the South, warm, mostly dry weather favors a rapid pace of fieldwork and crop development. In particular, previously saturated sections of the Mississippi Delta have had the opportunity to dry out in recent days.

In the West, an intensifying storm system is producing widespread rain and snow showers across the Four Corners States and the Intermountain region. In addition, windy weather is developing across parts of the Southwest, including much of New Mexico.

A storm system currently emerging from the Rockies will rapidly intensify later Monday and on Tuesday while crossing the central and southern Plains. By mid-week, the storm will weaken while crossing the upper Midwest, while a new system will develop across the Intermountain West. Toward week’s end, the latter storm will also traverse the Plains, while the initial low-pressure system will turn eastward and affect the Northeast. Five-day rainfall totals should reach 2 to 5 inches or more across large portions of the Plains and western Corn Belt, leading to the likelihood of renewed or expanded flooding. In addition, locally severe thunderstorms will sweep eastward from the southern Plains, starting Monday. Finally, late-season snow will blanket the Rockies and environs during the next several days.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and from the central and southern Plains to the East Coast. Cooler-than-normal conditions will cover most areas along and west of a line from New Mexico to Minnesota. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the South and Pacific Northwest will contrast will wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the country, including a broad area stretching from California to the Plains and Midwest.