Drier, but cool days ahead for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, warm, mostly dry weather favors some late-season corn and soybean planting efforts, except in areas where lowlands are flooded or soils remain too wet to support heavy equipment. A few showers linger, however, in some southern production areas, including the Ohio Valley.

On the Plains, cooler air and scattered showers are arriving across Montana, in conjunction with a strong cold front. Meanwhile, a few showers linger across eastern Oklahoma and neighboring areas. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather favors a rapid pace of crop development, as well as late-season planting efforts. In the South, showers stretch from the Mississippi Delta to the southern Atlantic Coast.

In the Southeast, rain is boosting topsoil moisture and easing stress on pastures and crops, following a period of dryness and early-season heat. In the mid-South, however, where many rivers are still running high, the rain is bringing a renewed threat of flooding and crop-quality concerns. In Louisiana, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has postponed the opening of the Morganza Spillway, although Mississippi River levels remain high.

In the West, a strong cold front (for this time of year) stretches from the northern Rockies into California, accompanied and trailed by scattered showers. Unusually cool weather prevails in the Northwest, but mild, dry weather favors Southwestern crop development.

The focus for heavy precipitation will continue to shift to the Southeast, although occasional showers will persist across the Plains and Midwest. Five-day rainfall totals should reach 2 to 10 inches from Kentucky and Virginia southward to the Gulf Coast. Parts of the Northeast will also receive heavy rain, totaling 1 to 3 inches. Widely scattered showers will affect the Northwest, while dry weather will prevail in California, the Great Basin, and the Desert Southwest. During the next several days, cool conditions will shift from the Northwest to the central and eastern U.S., while heat will begin to build across the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures in most areas from the Plains to the East Coast, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across Florida’s peninsula, Deep South Texas, and the West. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across much of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the lower Mississippi Valley and environs, as well as an area stretching from the Pacific Northwest to North Dakota.