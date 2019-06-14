Heavy rain, severe storms to return to the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather has returned across the lower Great Lakes region, following Thursday’s heavy rain. Meanwhile, showers spreading across parts of the western Corn Belt are causing renewed planting delays. On June 9, less than one-half of the intended soybean acreage had been planted in Illinois (49% planted), Kansas (48%), Michigan (45%), South Dakota (43%), Indiana (42%), Missouri (37%), and Ohio (32%).

On the Plains, showers are slowing fieldwork but maintaining generally abundant moisture reserves. Reflecting adequate to surplus soil moisture in most areas, rangeland and pastures were rated at least two-thirds good to excellent on June 9 throughout the region, ranging from 68% in North Dakota to 87% in Nebraska.

In the South, clouds and showers linger across Florida’s peninsula. Elsewhere, cool, dry weather favors fieldwork, including late-season planting efforts. On June 9, U.S. rice planting was 96% complete—a record-slow planting pace over the last quarter-century—while peanut planting was 91% complete.

In the West, cooler weather along and near the Pacific Coast contrasts with lingering warmth farther inland. From the Sierra Nevada to the central Rockies, melting snowpack continues to result in elevated river levels.

Cool weather east of the Rockies will persist for the next several days across the Plains and Midwest, but near- or above-normal temperatures will return by week’s end across much of the South and East. Meanwhile, lingering heat in the West will be mostly confined to interior portions of the region, including the northern Great Basin. During the next 5 days, an axis of heavy rain—with widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches or more—will stretch from Kansas and Oklahoma into the northern Mid-Atlantic States and southern New England. Significant rain will also fall across Florida’s peninsula, but much of the remainder of the South, as well as the northern half of the Plains and the upper Midwest, will receive only light rain. Mostly dry weather will prevail west of the Rockies.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures in the Midwest, as well as northern and central parts of the Rockies and Plains. Hotter-than-normal conditions will prevail, however, in California, the Gulf Coast region, and the middle and southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather across most of the country will contrast with below-normal rainfall in the Pacific Northwest, parts of Florida’s peninsula, and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains.