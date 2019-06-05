Seasonal warmth, periodic showers across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, a brief period of dry weather has largely ended. Currently, some of the heaviest showers are occurring in the eastern Corn Belt, where many of the most significant corn and soybean planting delays exist. On June 2, both corn and soybean planting were at least 40 percentage points behind the 5-year average pace in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and South Dakota.

On the Plains, warm, mostly dry weather across the northern half of the region favors fieldwork and crop development. Meanwhile, scattered showers have returned across the southern Plains, maintaining pockets of unfavorable wetness. On June 2, topsoil moisture in Oklahoma was rated 40% surplus.

In the South, heavy showers are developing across the western Gulf Coast region in conjunction with a plume of tropical moisture. Meanwhile, dry weather persists in the southern Atlantic region, despite an increase in cloudiness. On June 2, more than one-quarter (28%) of Georgia’s pastures were rated very poor to poor.

In the West, scattered showers and cool conditions linger across the southern Rockies. Mild, mostly dry weather across the remainder of the West favors crop growth, although drought is a concern in parts of the Pacific Northwest. On June 2, topsoil moisture was rated 26% very short to short in Oregon.

An active weather pattern will return across much of the country during the next several days, as a pair of storms interact with tropical moisture. Five-day rainfall totals could exceed 10 inches along the Gulf Coast from southeastern Texas to western Florida, while a much broader area from the southeastern Plains into the Southeast should receive at least 2 inches. Flooding could worsen in the middle and lower Mississippi Valley, but parts of the Southeast will experience drought relief. Elsewhere, dry weather will prevail in the Southwest, while, occasional showers will precede and accompany a cooling trend across the northern one-third of the U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10- day outlook calls for near- or below-normal temperatures across much of the central and eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail along the Gulf Coast and west of the Rockies. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Plains.