Showery weather ahead for parts of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Monday across portions of the Great Lakes region, including northern Lower Michigan. Cool, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest, except for some rain in eastern Nebraska and environs. Midwestern corn and soybean planting operations are progressing as field conditions permit. The Mississippi River crest has passed Louisiana, Missouri, where Sunday’s high-water mark—12.72 feet above flood stage—was the second-highest level on record behind 13.40 feet in July 1993.

On the Plains, showers and thunderstorms stretch from eastern Nebraska to central Texas, perpetuating a slow fieldwork pace. Mild, humid weather accompanies the rain. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather covers the northern High Plains, favoring late-season planting and promoting a rapid pace of crop development.

In the South, the record-setting Arkansas River crest is in the vicinity of Morrilton, Arkansas, where the water level is more than a foot higher than the April 1927 high-water mark. In stark contrast, short-term drought continues to develop across the lower Southeast, although temperatures have fallen to near-normal values.

In the West, cool conditions linger from California to the southern Rockies, maintaining a slower-than-normal pace of crop development. In contrast, warm, dry weather covers the northern Rockies and neighboring areas.

A slow-moving cold front will drift eastward from the Great Plains, reaching the southern and eastern U.S. by mid-week. A subsequent storm system will affect the nation’s mid-section during second half of the week, maintaining showery conditions across a broad area. The forecast could be complicated by a tropical disturbance, currently moving northwestward over the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of further development, the tropical disturbance could enhance late-week rainfall from the western Gulf Coast region into the mid-South. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 4 inches or more from the central and southern Plains eastward into the middle and lower Mississippi Valley. Elsewhere, only widely scattered showers will affect the North and lower Southeast, while very cool air will arrive late in the week across the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- or above-normal temperatures and rainfall across most of the country. Warmer-than-normal weather should be confined to the Pacific Coast States, the Deep South, and northern New England, while drier-than-normal conditions will be limited to New England and the Pacific Northwest.