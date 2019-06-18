Warmer, but excessively wet pattern for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, rain is falling in the Ohio Valley and from Michigan to Nebraska. On June 16, topsoil moisture was at least 30% surplus in all Midwestern States east of the Mississippi River, led by Ohio (71% surplus). U.S. corn and soybean emergence—79 and 55%, respectively—remains at a record-slow pace over the past two decades. Previous records for June 16, both set in 2013, were 92% for corn and 66% for soybeans.

On the Plains, numerous showers and thunderstorms are occurring from Nebraska to Texas. Pockets of excessive soil moisture (25% surplus on June 16 in Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas) contrast with developing drought along and near the Canadian border.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms stretch from the Tennessee Valley to the central Gulf Coast. A few showers also dot Florida’s peninsula. The showery, humid weather is slowing fieldwork, but summer crops are growing rapidly amid very warm conditions.

In the West, isolated showers are mostly confined to the central Rockies, where cool weather prevails. Elsewhere, including California’s Central Valley, warm, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development. Several wildfires, including the 38,000-acre Woodbury Fire in Arizona, continue to burn in the Southwest.

A procession of storms will maintain showery conditions during the next several days from the Plains to the middle and northern Atlantic States. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more across this entire area, with some of the highest totals expected across the eastern Corn Belt. Only a few areas, including the upper Great Lakes region, the western Gulf Coast region, and portions of the southern Atlantic States, will escape the heavy rain. As the week progresses, heat and humidity will further build across the South, while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover much of the North. After mid-week, a fairly strong surge of cool air will engulf the Northwest and later spread across the Plains and Southwest. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook for calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the northern and central Plains and the West, while hotter-than-normal conditions will prevail in the South and East. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Southwest and much of the Gulf Coast region.