Dorsey makes Mackey list

Illinois sophomore Lou Dorsey is on the Mackey Award Watch List, which was announced by the selection committee Friday. The Mackey goes to the nation's top college tight end and is named in honor of late NFL great John Mackey.

As a freshman, Dorsey caught 22 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Dorsey, who is from Jacksonville, Fla., missed spring practice because of a suspension. He has been reinstated.

Dorsey is one of 11 Big Ten players on the list, joining Iowa's Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, Ohio State's Luke Farrell, Michigan's Zach Gentry and Sean McKeon, Purdue's Cole Herdman, Penn State's Jonathan Holland, Wisconsin's Zander Neuville and Kyle Penniston and Nebraska's Jack Stoll.