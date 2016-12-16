Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 16, 2016

Question for Tom? Ask it here

There seems to be a lot of interest — and opposition — to the city of Urbana’s efforts to redevelop the now-vacant hotel building at Lincoln Square. We talked to local businessman and developer Paul Tatman, who considered several options for the building that opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln.

Also on this week’s card: state funding of education in Illinois, new plans for the Illini Inn property, road rage, the biggest speed bumps in town, the bumpy Country Fair parking lot, a vintage sorority house goes on the market, Marching Illini music, a piece of the oldest Champaign High School and more reader suggestions for desired restaurants and where the Cubs trophy should stop in town.

Urbana-Lincoln as condos

“Is there any reason the hotel at Lincoln Square couldn’t be turned into apartments/condos instead of a renovated hotel? I feel like living above a gym and grocery store would be a big selling point and would drive more business into the mall and surrounding area. Is there some sort of zoning reason or something to do with its landmark status?”

I’m going to start referring to the hotel as the Urbana-Lincoln, since that was its original name and its name for about 50 of the building’s 93 years.

As for its potential as permanent housing, Urbana Community Development Director Libby Tyler said there is “no reason why the hotel could not be converted to apartments, and there is definitely unmet demand for apartments downtown.”

But, she said, “such a conversion would involve significant renovation costs to relocate walls, add kitchens, etc., that would go well beyond a hotel project and may not be cost-effective.”

Local businessman Paul Tatman said he had looked over the property for several uses since Jumer’s sold it in 2001.

“Apartments would be difficult. The room size, bathroom size, you’d almost have to basically gut everything and change the whole floor plan to come up with a usable apartment,” he said. “This business is a numbers game. You put so many dollars in, how many dollars can you get out? It wouldn’t cash flow. The improvements that it needed just on the exterior made it tough. The roof had been leaking for years and it went through the ceilings. But XJ (Xiao Jin “XJ” Yuan, who last year offered the hotel for sale), he did put a new roof on it.

“But by the time you made all the renovations to make it usable, and then gutted it and then rebuilt it, it didn’t justify the costs.”

Tatman said he also looked into using the old hotel as a senior living center and for married student housing for University of Illinois students.

“Again, it wasn’t quite big enough. The rooms in that hotel, especially in the older part, are pretty big but not big enough to make an apartment out of. And the biggest drawback with old hotels is the bathrooms. Nowadays you’ve got to have a decent-sized bathroom,” he said.

Another idea: an Asian cultural center.

“You’d make it like a resident dorm. The Asian students, there are a lot of them here and their parents are very protective of their kids and would like that kind of environment where you have cultural center there with rooms and dining and the whole bit,” Tatman said. “It probably would have worked, but I don’t speak the language and the people I was working with, if we don’t understand each other it’s difficult to do the business. No disrespect to them but it was just too difficult to get it working.”

Tatman, an owner of the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign, said he also looked at reviving it as a hotel.

“But my experience with hotels is that if you don’t have the flags — a name like a Hilton or a Holiday Inn or something — you’re going to lose out on a good part of your business. And nobody was interested in flagging it without a total renovation — enlarging the bathrooms and that kid of stuff,” he said. “And if you went to a specialty kind of hotel like Jumer’s your marketing costs to build a name is unbelievably high. But if you hang up a Hilton sign or a Holiday Inn sign, people will notice that. But anything else and you’ve got to build that name and that will take a few years and a few bucks to do it.”

Tatman said he tried hard to find some use for the building.

“The location and the old building — I’ve lived in Urbana most of my life and I thought it would be great to do something nice,” he said. “We looked at it several times to see if there was anything we could do with it. We even looked at it a few years ago to maybe do a transportation center there where you could knock off the addition, go back to the original hotel and make it a speciality hotel and then do transportation building with condos and apartments on both sides of it. But then the economy went down, and that was a big investment, probably $25 or $30 million.”

He said he’ll be watching the latest proposal advanced by the city of Urbana, to redevelop the property as a boutique hotel.

“It depends on how strong they are financially,” he said of the private developer said to be interested. “If they have the capital to market it, it will take a lot to market it. It’s not like you just throw an ad in the paper and people start running to it. There has to be reason for them to be there. You have to make them aware you’re there.

“Jumer’s was there long enough and they had a strong draw out of Iowa and Peoria that they could do fairly decent. But it took a while for them to build their name up there too. You’ve got to have more than just the Illinois football games and basketball games and the state meets and that kind of stuff. You’ve got to be able to pay for the heat and the lights and that stuff that goes on every day. And I think the hotel market here is getting pretty saturated too.”

The hotel business, said Tatman. “is a tough business. We’re fortunate there at the Hilton. Our occupancy rate is in the high 80s, around 90 since we opened. But in order to make a hotel work you’ve got to have a great staff. You’ve got to keep the same staff and you’ve got to pay them.”

Urbana-Lincoln plans a pipe dream?

“Big headlines —

“‘$25 million hotel deal in works’ But how much did the city of Urbana (taxpayers) lose in funding Xiao Jin ‘XJ’ Yuan? How much will it cost the taxpayer in this next round of a ‘potential developer?’ Does the city of Urbana really need more taxes for the Central TIF District? The food and beverage tax? Special hotel-motel tax? As I understand it Health Alliance is moving out of Lincoln Square. What would be the incentive to stay at this hotel? Another one of the mayor’s pipe dreams right before an election?”

Mayor Laurel Prussing said that the most recent hotel owner, “XJ” Yuan, last year repaid the city $1 million in tax increment finance district funds.

“So the taxpayers lost nothing. A beautiful historic building was stabilized and now we have a highly regarded investor willing to put $25 million in to restore it,” said Prussing. “Boutique hotels have been doing very well in college towns, according to our independent hotel consultant.

“The project we are proposing will be self-funded. Yes, we believe restoring the hotel to a central feature of the downtown is a great idea.”

Stay tuned for all the details. Urbana officials said last week that they hoped to be ready to present them to the city council in January.

Urbana-Lincoln as a homeless shelter

“$25 million and he already received millions to fix it up and run it. Yuan tows anyone who parks in the lot even though it is closed. If Urbana has $25 million to use on this hotel, they should spend some money on the homeless population in this county. Why don’t they make it a homeless shelter and do some good?”

Here’s the deal: the city doesn’t want to own it. It wants to help someone else redevelop it, own it and start generating jobs and taxes with it. Unless there’s a way to monetize a homeless shelter, I don’t see your idea working.

State funding of education

“The education clause of the Illinois State Constitution (Article X, Section 1) states, in part, that “the State has the primary responsibility for financing the system of public education” yet, based on News-Gazette reporting, no objective observer could conclude that the state is living up to its responsibility. Lawsuits intended to force the state to provide adequate and equitable education funding have, so far, failed. Why?”

We turned to state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, a member of the Senate Education Committee, of the Governor’s Education Funding Reform Commission and one of the Legislature’s leaders in the effort to reform and equalize education funding.

“I didn’t attend (because I wasn’t born yet!), but I’ve come to understand that a compromise at the 1970 Constitutional Convention resulted in the seemingly useless language (‘primary responsibility’) that exists in our Illinois Constitution today,” said Barickman, who was born in 1975. “In fact, no lawsuit has been successful in convincing the court that ‘primary responsibility’ means ‘majority.’

“Interestingly, total education spending — from federal, state and local sources — is roughly $26 billion, which places Illinois near the top in the nation for spending on education. Most of that money comes from local property taxes, not from state aid. This leads to a very real problem in Illinois, where a student’s Zip Code generally determines the quality of the educational resources available to him or her.

“Of course, if a lawsuit resulted in an order for the state to pay half of the $26 billion Illinoisans already spent, then you’d see an increase of state spending on education from $6 billion to roughly $13 billion. That would be a $7 billion increase in state funding, which is why many have suggested a tax swap (higher income taxes in exchange for a reduction in property taxes). However, there’s never been enough support in the Legislature to make that happen.”

Illini Inn rises again (maybe)

“Saw this from a friend: http://bit.ly/2hLA6S0

“I’m not too familiar with how these processes work but is this set in stone?”

The writer refers to a Champaign Zoning Board of Appeals case involving a proposed new use for the site of the Illini Inn, a small tavern of some renown, at 901 S. Fourth St.

The ZBA voted Thursday to approve two major and one minor variations, all regarding setbacks, to permit construction of a six-floor, mixed-used development at the site, according to Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.

In response to your direct question, the city council has the last word on whether the development is built. It is scheduled to review it on Jan. 17.

The old Illini Inn would be demolished but reincorporated into the new development as a ground floor bar/tavern.

According to research by the Champaign Planning Department, the original commercial use of the building was the Midway Confectionary. Later it became a restaurant.

The first liquor license for the property was issued in 1960 as the Midway Cafe. The Class C license allowed only for the consumption of beer.

Chris Saunders is the owner of the property and his Prime Housing LLC is the developer of the commercial/residential plan.

“We are proud to keep the Illini Inn as a functioning element on campus,” he wrote to the ZBA. “While the physical portion of the Illini Inn may be new, the traditions and the history that make it special will remain.”

North Prospect road rage

“I’ve been in scary situations with angry people on North Prospect a couple times because of the high volume of south-bound traffic causing backup into intersections. When your light is green, is it correct/legal to proceed into the intersection even when, due to the lack of movement of the traffic ahead of you, you will quite likely still be stuck in the intersection before the light turns red?

“I hesitated to enter the intersection once and really heard about it from the people behind me. Last weekend, I went ahead and went on green and got stuck in the intersection on red and had a car coming from the Target lot pull right up to my door and blare on their horn. So I’ve tried the situation two different ways and neither one made people happy. I do not want to get into an altercation with someone over something so seemingly inconsequential, but road rage in some people is scary! What is the appropriate thing to do?”

We asked Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and he said you were right to wait behind the line and not enter the intersection.

“In fact, many of my accident details on North Prospect (especially at Marketview) concentrate on people violating this and thus blocking the intersection,” he said. “The blocking of intersections contributes greatly to accidents and is a leading cause, in my opinion.”

Violation of the law, he said, is non-must appear offense, unless done at a railroad crossing. It is a $120 violation.

Here’s the appropriate Illinois statute:

“Sec. 11-1425. Stop when traffic obstructed.

(a) No driver shall enter an intersection or a marked crosswalk or drive onto any railroad grade crossing unless there is sufficient space on the other side of the intersection, crosswalk or railroad grade crossing to accommodate the vehicle he is operating without obstructing the passage of other vehicles, pedestrians or railroad trains notwithstanding any traffic-control signal indication to proceed.”

Marching Illini

“What are the main songs that the Marching Illini play at the football games? I know they usually perform ‘Hey Baby’ and ‘Oskee Wow-Wow,’ but what are some of the other songs? Do they play the same songs at basketball games? Also, can CDs or MP3s of the Marching Illini songs be found anywhere? If so, where can someone purchase or download them? Go Illini!”

“The list of songs that we play at football games and basketball games is quite extensive,” said Barry Houser, director of the Marching Illini. “Some of our traditional songs that we play are as follows: ‘Revised Entrance #3,’ ‘Patriotic Medley,’ ‘Illinois Loyalty.’ ‘Oskee Wow Wow,’ ‘William Tell,’ ‘Three in One’ which includes ‘Pride of the Illini,’ ‘March of the Illini’ and ‘Hail to the Orange.’

“All of these traditional tunes have a great deal of history with most being written specifically for the Marching Illini/Illinois.”

Some of the other charts, he said, include:

“Hey Baby”

“Bird land”

“Low Brass Cheer”

“Runaway Baby”

“Everybody’s Everything”

Houser said the Marching Illini recorded a new CD this fall and hopes to release it in the spring.

“These will be available in our office but also a variety of bookstores on campus as well as online,” he said.

Dear old Champaign High

“I drive past a rock and concrete block bench on the southwest corner of Hill Street and Randolph Street every day on my bus route and I am curious, why is it there? Who put it there and why is ‘High School’ engraved on it? It is quite a distance from Central High School.”

That is the site of what was ‘Champaign Public High School’ from 1893 to 1914.

In just a brief lifespan it was expanded twice but still decidedly overcrowded by 1912. Its enrollment had increased from 254 in 1902 to 478 in 1912. The city was growing rapidly and more young people were opting to seek education beyond elementary school.

So construction began on a new Champaign High a few blocks south at Green and State streets. Now known as Edison Middle School, that building served as Champaign High from 1914 to 1956.

It had a difficult opening with all kinds of delays. It wasn’t formally dedicated until the spring of 1915.

“The oldtimers who attended school under difficulties have nothing on the students of Champaign High School, who started work in the new building today under many inconveniences,” the Champaign Daily Gazette reported on Oct. 7, 1914. “Classes were held on the front steps of the building, in the school yard and in the rooms, most of which were only half equipped. In a number of the rooms where the regular seats had been placed there were no blackboards, while in one or two instances two classes were to be found in a room.”

In 1956, Champaign High School moved from the Green and State site to what had been Champaign Junior High School at 610 W. University Ave., since 1934.

So the current Champaign High School — or Champaign Central, if you prefer — is the longest-lasting. And based on the results of last month’s school district bond issue, the building should easily make it to its 100th birthday.

Country Fair parking lot

“The parking lot at Country Fair resembles a war zone with so many potholes. Who’s responsible to fix this mess, the businesses? I just went to the bank and about lost a tire.”

The owner of the property, GMS Management of Illinois Inc., located in Cleveland, Ohio, is responsible.

Country Fair parking lot potholes have been a problem for the city in the past, and were resolved.

“We addressed potholes at the Country Fair Shopping Center previously this year and were able to close that case to compliance in May 2016. After being issued a notice of violation, the owner had all the potholes filled in,” said David Oliver, code compliance manager for Champaign’s Neighborhood Services Department. “It appears new potholes are developing from the information provided. We have initiated a new code compliance case and a property maintenance inspector will check the parking lot. A notice of violation will be issued to the property owner to make the necessary repairs.”

Incidentally, the recent cold weather with the ice and snow has done wonders for smoothing the parking lot. You hardly notice the potholes.

Speed bumps

“What’s the deal with the massive, destructive ‘speed bump’ under the Wolfram Research building? I have nearly wrecked my undercarriage driving over it, no matter how slow I go and I am sure I am not the only one. It’s like driving over a median! It is completely unnecessary for it to be designed that way and can be damaging to a vehicle even when trying to simply roll over it with no acceleration. It also appears to be in disrepair and the road in that area appears sunken in. Can you find out why the owner of that building hasn’t replaced it with a reasonable, standard-issue speed bump or why the city has gotten involved?”

It’s private property, so the city has no control.

It was installed, said John Carson of Ramshaw Real Estate, to discourage motorists from speeding through the one-lane passageway.

“There’s an access point there for people from the McDonald’s to cut through. The issue is that we’ve had a lot of traffic flowing through there. And the transition of going under the overhand, where it’s dark and there are pedestrians walking in there, we’re just trying to slow them down,” said Carson. “There’s no intent to cause damage or anything like that. But it’s a safety issue.”

The bump’s been there for “six or seven years,” he said.

Besides, of the local collection of speed bumps — or speed humps — that isn’t the worst, or best depending on your point of view.

The Mount Everest of local speed bumps, in my opinion, is the one on the north fringe road of the Market Place mall. Those in front of the Farm & Fleet store in Urbana are pretty big too. The city-installed speed humps on Country Lane in Champaign are to be feared as well.

And don’t overlook the potholes at Country Fair.

Let me know if there are any in the area that I have missed.

Sorority house available

“What’s up with the Kappa Delta sorority house on Lincoln Avenue? I heard that it is for sale.”

The sorority will move to a new building on Armory Street in Champaign, said Cheryl Sizer of Mahomet, president of the house corporation board. Ground will be broken in June and the new house should be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2018.

The new house will be about 30 percent larger than the location on Lincoln, Sizer said.

Kappa Delta purchased the Lincoln Avenue property, which had been a single-family Tudor home, in 1924.

“It was expanded several times throughout the years,” she said.

The current Kappa Delta house is listed for $2.6 million.

“It’s unique,” said Alex Ruggieri, who is marketing the property. “This is not something where somebody can come in, tear it down and put up a big old apartment building. We’ve got to sell it to somebody who can use it according to the existing zoning, which allows for sorority house, a fraternity house, a rooming house or something like that. You can’t just sell it to anybody.”

Unless the zoning is changed, although that might run into opposition from neighbors.

Restaurant wants (again)

Last week my boss Jim Rossow — apparently to annoy me about my irrational hatred of the Golden Corral restaurant chain — again asked readers which new restaurants they’d want to see in East Central Illinois. Here are the responses:

“Golden Corral, Chick a fila”

“Golden Corral, we do not have a buffet of this kind. They offer a variety of food at reasonable prices. Great for any age.”

“My family and I would love to see a Bandana’s BBQ come to town and/or a Golden Coral buffet. Both places do exceptionally well in the towns that we have found them in. We would be willing to bet they would do well here too, and our town would benefit from their yummy food.”

“White Castle ... PLEASE”

“When will we get a Chick-Fil-A?! There’s a location in Springfield now and one in Bloomington opened last year. Peoria has had one for some time. I know they used to have the Chick-Fil-A Express which ended up closing due to low interest from students but I certainly feel one outside of campus would be a success. Maybe on Prospect or perhaps in the all the redevelopment being done at Curtis & I-57?”

“I would like to see a Chick-fil-A open in Champaign”

“Macaroni Grill, Ponderosa, Cheesecake Factory. Good mom and pops type restaurant! Some restaurants with more variety and good prices. Everything in Champaign that is good is so expensive.”

I sent a request for comment to Chick-fil-A and got the following response, which was addressed to Ms. Kacich and which is undoubtedly dispiriting to fans of the chain: “Although we would like to accommodate all location requests, our Chick-fil-A Restaurant new opening locations are determined through market research and analysis.

“Our current new markets are New York, Washington, Oregon and Michigan. We hope to open our first restaurant in Nevada by 2017 and are looking to identify sites in the near future.”

So, Chick-Fil-A fans, head to New York, Washington or Oregon ... or to Bloomington-Normal and Charleston, which have Chick-fil-A shops.

As for Golden Corral, the nearest are in Terre Haute, Ind. and Springfield.

Of course those towns don’t have any of the good locally owned, non-chain restaurants that Champaign-Urbana has: Milo’s, Black Dog, Maize, Silvercreek, Courier Cafe, Farren’s, Timpone’s, Big Grove, Radio Maria, Crane Alley, Bread Company, Watson’s ...

Two more suggestions for where the Cubs trophy should be displayed in C-U

Heidi Cordes: “The trophy should come to the Y. It is a nonprofit community center! The Cubs are part of the family at the Y, you see people watching the Cubs at all times during the season. They could sit in the lobby and the community would be welcome and they have the space!”

Michaela Kenig: “Come to the brand new sports bar, The Hub! We opened in Champaign in September of 2016!”