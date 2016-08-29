Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Aug. 31 Illinois basketball and volleyball chat
Wednesday, August 31, 2016 - 12:30pm

Beat writer Scott Richey is ready to answer the following questions. Like, will an NCAA tournament appearance happen for John Groce's Illini this season? Can they finish in the top half of the Big Ten? What official visits are lined up in September? How did Kevin Hambly's volleyball team lose to Missouri State? Anything is fair game as Richey takes your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.