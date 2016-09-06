Sept. 7 Illinois basketball & volleyball chat

Here's an interesting thought. With a solid 2017 recruiting class committed already and five-star forward Kris Wilkes set for an official visit this weekend after 2018 guard Ayo Dosunmu did the same unofficially this past weekend, it's nothing but positive vibes around Illinois basketball. Meanwhile, in the Illini volleyball world ... they sky is falling? Fans, at least, are getting a little jumpy about Illinois' 2-3 start and three straight five-set losses.

This week's chat (12:30 p.m. Wednesday) with beat writer Scott Richey is your avenue for questions on both programs. As always, anything and everything Illini hoops and volleyball is fair game. Ask away.