Sept. 15 prep sports chat

Will Danville football go unbeaten? How is Ema Rajic's junior swimming season faring at Urbana Uni High? Who is the top volleyball team in The News-Gazette's coverage area? What about soccer? Will Champaign Central or Centennial football end a two-game losing streak on Friday night at Tommy Stewart Field? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis is taking your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, so feel free to chime in early and often during his weekly chat.