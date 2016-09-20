Sept. 21 Illinois basketball and volleyball chat

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 - 12:30pm

The start of the 2016-17 basketball season is now less than two weeks away as practice starts Oct. 3. Signing day isn't much further away, with the early period running from Nov. 9-16. Busy times are coming for Illinois basketball. They're already here for Illini volleyball, which begns Big Ten play this week and will have its own 2017 class to sign in a month-and-a-half. Beat writer Scott Richey will take all your Illinois basketball and volleyball questions in his weekly chat at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. As always, early queries are welcome. 