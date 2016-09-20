Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sept. 22 Prep sports chat
Thursday, September 22, 2016 - 12:30pm

Which undefeated area football team has the best chance to still be unbeaten after Week 9? Can Cetennial use its momentum from beating Central to work toward securing another playoff berth? Who have been surprise standouts on the golf course and tennis courts? How many goals will Judah Christian's Max Berry score this year? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis is taking your questions at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, so feel free to chime in early and often during his weekly chat.