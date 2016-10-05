Oct. 6 prep sports chat
A jam-packed schedule of Week 7 football showdowns await this weekend. Are there any state title contenders in our area? How did area golfers fare in regional action? Who is the area's boys' soccer team to beat? What about volleyball, cross country, girls' tennis and girls' swimming? Anything is fair game as preps coordinator Anthony Zilis handles your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in his weekly chat.
