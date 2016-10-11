Oct. 13 Ask the Sports Editor chat

Will the Illinois football team get back on track this weekend at Rutgers, who's coming off a 78-0 thumping by Ohio State? Or does the losing streak hit five games? What does Dee Brown's resignation mean for the Illinois basketball program? Which high school football game should you seek out Friday night? Everything is on the table in sports editor Matt Daniels' weekly chat, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on Thursday. As always, feel free to submit questions ahead of time.