Oct. 19 Illinois basketball chat

Practices are more than two weeks in for John Groce's program. How is Jalen Coleman-Lands progressing? Will he be ready in time for the season opener? What can we expect out of Mike Thorne Jr. and Tracy Abrams this season? What nonconference games will be the most difficult? Anything is fair game in beat writer Scott Richey's chat, which gets going at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.