Oct. 26 Illinois basketball & volleyball chat

The Illinois basketball season is days away, with the Illini taking on Wash U. on Sunday at State Farm Center — the fourth of four events as the newly-renovated arena debuts as a finished product (probably like 99.7 percent) for the first time. The Illinois volleyball team made it through the first half of the Big Ten season with a 7-3 mark but plenty of challenging matches remaining through the end of November. So what questions do you have this week for beat writer Scott Richey? Are you interested in what the hoops lineup and rotation might look like against Wash U.? Or what the Illini volleyball team might pull off in the last month-and-a-half?

Richey is chatting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Feel free to swamp him with questions early and often.